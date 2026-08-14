WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Westford police and fire departments responded after a worker became trapped in a conveyor belt in an industrial accident Friday morning.

At 11:18 a.m., Westford fire and police responded to 540 Groton Road to find a worker with an upper extremity trapped in a conveyor belt who had sustained extensive injuries.

Fire officials say that due to the complex nature of the entrapment, a large-scale mutual aid response was activated, and several mutual aid units responded.

Officials say the operation took roughly two hours.

At 1:30 p.m., the worker was airlifted by Boston MedFlight to a trauma center for further care.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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