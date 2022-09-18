BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders were able to remove debris and free a construction worker who fell to the ground after a second-floor porch collapsed on Sunday.

Boston Fire and EMS crews were called to Park Street in Dorchester around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a man falling when a building’s rear porch gave way.

A Tech Rescue at 384 Park St. Dor. Companies were able to safely extricate a worker from the rumble after he fell from the second floor when the rear porches collapsed. He was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries.⁦@ISDBoston⁩ to investigate. pic.twitter.com/UvdUyCdGYO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2022

Firefighters and paramedics arrived to find a second-floor, rear porch had collapsed, taking a worker and the first-floor’s porch down with it.

Officials said they were able to safely extricate the worker buried beneath the rubble and take him to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Boston Fire Public Information Officer and Firefighter Brian Alkins told 7NEWS a building inspector was also requested to determine whether the home was still safe for residents to continue living in.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)