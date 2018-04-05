Worker fired after recording device found in restroom at Lahey Hospital in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - An employee at Lahey Hospital in Burlington has been fired after a recording device was recently found in a restroom.

A hospital spokesperson said in a statement that during a routine cleaning, a “pen that included a small recording device” was found inside an employee restroom.

The hospital staff was able to identify the employee and the Burlington Police Department was called in. The worker was terminated.

Officials said the hospital was thoroughly searched and that no addiitonal devices were found.

“It has been determined this device was placed in the restroom for only a brief period of time before it was discovered. No patients or visitors were impacted by this incident,” the hospital said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

