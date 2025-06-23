GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a worker was seriously hurt and flown to the hospital when a bucket truck, owned by the City of Gardner, was hit by a tractor trailer Monday afternoon.

Police say city workers were doing electrical work in the area at the time. 7NEWS is told the worker is in stable condition.

Detectives are on scene taking images and have the area taped off.

Details at this time are limited.

