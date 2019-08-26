WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old worker was flown to the hospital after his legs became trapped between a tree and his truck door in Westford Monday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Chandler Road around 10 a.m. learned the worker’s truck slipped out of gear and started to roll.

He tried to jump into the moving vehicle, which then clipped a tree and left him stuck, according to Westford police.

The worker suffered serious injuries to his lower legs but remained alert and conscious.

His current condition has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)