MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was forced to jump from a crane after it struck a powerline in Medford Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say workers were removing some trees along Gaston Street around 4:30 p.m. when their equipment snagged a power line. Parts of the large tree and some tree trunks were left scattered in the roadway among the downed wire.

The deputy fire chief told 7NEWS the man who jumped from the crane did it to avoid getting shocked.

Some small fires were sparked but no injuries were reported.

Gaston Street was temporarily closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene and restore the wire.

No further details have been released.

