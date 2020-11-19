Worker hospitalized after 20-foot fall from construction site in Downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker is in the hospital after a 20-foot fall while working in Downtown Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a call for a construction worker who fell from a structure on 150 Federal St. at 4:45 p.m. were able to use a crane to lower the victim who was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

At 4:45 a Tech Rescue at 150 Federal St. Downtown for a construction workers, that fell approximately 20 feet. pic.twitter.com/wIAhfQmDwK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 19, 2020

