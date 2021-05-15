Worker hospitalized after 30-foot fall from roof of under construction Amazon warehouse

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been hospitalized after suffering a 30-foot fall from the roof of an under-construction Amazon warehouse in Kingston on Saturday, officials said.

Plymouth and Kingston firefighters responded to the Amazon facility on William C. Gould Way early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The worker was taken to a Boston trauma center by MedFlight, authorities said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. No further information was immediately available.

