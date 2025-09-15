BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee was taken to the hospital after an unlicensed driver crashed into a smoke shop in Brockton Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Go Smoke Shop on Belmont Street around 7 p.m. spoke with a 43-year-old Brockton woman who said her brakes failed before her Subaru crashed into the shop, according to Brockton police.

Two employees were inside the store at the time of the crash. One was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the other was uninjured.

The driver was uninjured and was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

