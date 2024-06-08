BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling 20 feet from a restoration project at a church in Jamaica Plain.

The worker fell from a church on Seaverns Avenue and suffered injuries to their wrist and ankle.

No additional information was immediately available.

