BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling 20 feet from a restoration project at a church in Jamaica Plain.

The worker fell from a church on Seaverns Avenue and suffered injuries to their wrist and ankle.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)