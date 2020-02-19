KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - One worker was hospitalized after scaffolding collapsed outside of a hotel that is under construction in Keene, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responding to Key Road learned two workers had been on the scaffolding when it collapsed, according to the Keene Fire Department.

One of the workers sustained undisclosed injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The road has been closed as crews work to clean the debris.

The incident remains under investigation.

@KeeneFire operating at a construction accident- scaffolding collapsed on Key Road at a hotel under construction. C1, Car 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 2 Amb 3 assigned. @keenepwd @keenenhpolice @EversourceNH are also assisting on scene. Key Road Closed. pic.twitter.com/WsfVy9YmVT — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) February 19, 2020

