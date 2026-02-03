MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was hurt when a plow truck caught fire in Milton on Monday.

MassDOT said a private contractor was doing maintenance work on his truck when it went up in flames.

The fire happened in the MassDOT lot off Granite Avenue.

They said the worker had burns on their hands and face but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

