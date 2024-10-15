SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker trapped inside a hole in Somerville has been rescued.

The victim was working in a 30-foot deep hole at a construction site Tuesday morning when he was hit by a falling beam.

Officials said the 54-year-old was alert the entire time, but was unable to get out of the construction site.

Somerville police responded to the scene and rescued the man after about 15 minutes.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

