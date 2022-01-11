WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker suffered injuries after falling below ground in a construction pit area in Wareham on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a call about a construction worker that had fallen at the town’s Water Pollution Control Facility around 7:20 a.m. found the worker more than 20 feet below ground in a construction pit area, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

The worker was secured in a basket, which was then fastened to the end of Tower 1 with a rescue rope.

The injured man was lifted to ground level and treated for undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

