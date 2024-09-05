SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was injured in a fall at Assembly Row in Somerville Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The worker was hurt near the River Bar, according to the Somerville Fire Department.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted what appeared to be a cherry picker-style truck with police tape around it.

The bucket of the truck appeared broken with debris strewn on the ground.

