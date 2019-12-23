NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was injured in a tree-cutting incident in Newton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 16 Countryside Road learned that the worker had been cutting down trees and branches when they got hurt, Newton police said.

The worker was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)