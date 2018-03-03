Worker killed in accident at Maine sawmill

DIXFIELD, Maine (AP) — Officials say a worker has died in an accident at a Maine wood products mill.

A spokeswoman for the Irving Forest Products Sawmill in Dixfield, Maine, says the 38-year-old man was performing maintenance on a crane in the log yard when he was killed.

The man’s name was not immediately released on Saturday.

Jerome Pelletier from Irving Forest Products in Maine said in a statement that the company is “devastated by this tragic loss of our friend and co-worker.”

The mill makes white pine boards.

Further details were not immediately available. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to investigate.

