BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker who was killed last month when part of the Government Center parking garage collapsed was laid to rest Monday.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on March 26, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

Monsini was a foodie who loved cooking and spending time with his family, according to his obituary. He was also a member of the Local 4 Operating Engineers Union.

A funeral Mass was held at the Holy Cross Church in South Easton.

Monsini is survived by his wife, son, parents, and siblings.

The garage collapse remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)