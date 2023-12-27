WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a worker in Westborough was killed after a tractor-trailer fell onto the victim Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. in a lot off of Computer Drive near Route 9, where a semi-trailer appeared to fall on an employee, killing the worker and trapping their body beneath it.

Authorities who spoke with 7NEWS said firefighters, state and local police were called in to assist as rescue crews attempted to lift the trailer using air bags, hoping to perform life-saving measures on the employee.

As of 11:30 a.m., officials were unable to remove the worker’s body from under the trailer.

Multiple fire engines remained on scene throughout the morning as officials with OSHA arrived to investigate.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

