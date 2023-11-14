FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with OSHA are investigating after authorities say a wall fell and struck a worker at a construction site in Falmouth.

The Falmouth Fire Rescue Department said its crews were called to North Falmouth Highway for the incident around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the worker was injured after a wall on the second floor of a home under construction came down and pinned him.

Authorities said other workers on scene were able to get the victim out from underneath the wall before rescue crews arrived, and that the injured worker had suffered traumatic, non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescue crews later worked to move the worker from the building’s second floor to an ambulance, before he was later flown from Falmouth Hospital to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center for treatment.

