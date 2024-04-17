SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The manager of a Shake Shack at Assembly Row is calling for stricter rules for unattended minors after an employee was pepper-sprayed during a confrontation with a group of disruptive teens.

“This is the first time I’ve seen violence regarding one of my employees,” said General Manager Matt Moy, describing the moment in front of the restaurant around 4 p.m. when a group of kids were throwing water on customers dining outside.

When his employee went outside and asked them to stop, the teens pepper-sprayed him in the face and fled.

“I think there needs to be stricter rules for minors, especially ones who act out like this in place, 100 percent,” he said.

The employee was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“It breaks my heart as a manager here,” he said. “It’s the one thing I want to protect, my employees and I can’t do it.”

The employee, he said, is recovering but is still in pain.

