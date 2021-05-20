Worker pinned between rail cars dies; investigators on way

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A Pan Am Railways worker died after he was pinned between two rail cars during a switching operation in Newington, New Hampshire, and federal investigators were on their way to the scene, the police chief confirmed Thursday.

Police received a call at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday about the worker, identified as Dale Jenkins, 61, of Seabrook, Police Chief Michael Bilodeau said. Jenkins was conscious and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died about 10 p.m., Bilodeau said.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday it was sending three investigators to Newington to investigate the accident.

