EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency medical personnel and fire crews were able to free a worker from a piece of heavy machinery in Everett after a lengthy technical rescue on Thursday.

The worker was reportedly alive when he was removed from what was described as a metal shredder and immediately hospitalized for serious injuries.

He was freed after crews spent nearly three hours at 431 2nd Street at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center.

“The Everett Fire department received a call for an industrial accident, we responded, we gave medical aid to the male patient,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sabato Lorusso.

Crews from Boston and Everett Fire, as well as EMT staff could be seen working by the heavy machinery throughout the afternoon, with the site covered by a red tarp. At one point, a medical worker wearing scrubs entered the tarped off area, with a rescue basket stationed nearby.

Additional details on the worker’s condition have not been released. Officials said OSHA has been notified of the incident.

