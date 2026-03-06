BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after falling 20 feet into a ventilation shaft at the Omni Parker House in downtown Boston, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported major incident involving a trapped person on School Street around 6:50 a.m. and determined a male employee had fallen into the shaft. He was conscious and alert at the time, according to Boston police.

The worker was extracted by the Boston Fire Department and rushed by Boston EMS to a nearby hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Boston Inspectional Services also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

