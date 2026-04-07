BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was seriously hurt after they became pinned between a dump truck and a dumpster at an industrial park in Brockton Tuesday, officials said.

Brockton firefighters responded to a report of a person trapped between a machine and a dumpster at 1093 North Montello Street at approximately 1:34 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that the person’s co-workers had been able to pull them out from between the truck and the dumpster.

First responders then gave the worker CPR before they were rushed to Boston Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries.

Brockton police and OSHA are investigating the incident.

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