BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker was seriously hurt in an accident involving a forklift at Logan Airport Tuesday, state police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. outside Terminal C where police said part of a forklift appeared to have struck part of a stationary structure before overturning onto its operator.

Police said the operator was later taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

State police did not identify the forklift operator but said he works for a sub-contractor that was working for JetBlue.

Police said there is no public access to the area where this incident took place, adding that an investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Massport in a separate statement said there were no aircraft in the area at the time of this incident.

7NEWS reached out to JetBlue for comment but did not immediately hear back.

