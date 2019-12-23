NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a worker who was injured after being shocked by an electrical line while working with a tree crew in Newton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 16 Countryside Road learned that the worker had been cutting down trees and branches when he was shocked, Newton police said.

The worker was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital with undisclosed injuries. A rigging truck in the home’s driveway was towed away.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)