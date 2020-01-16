Worker struck by steel at Tufts University construction site

A construction worker was injured after being hit with steel on site of a job at Tufts University.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person hit by a piece of steel decking at Tufts University were able to stabilize and lower the patient to the ground with a cherry picker, according to Medford fire officials.

Wind caused the piece of steel decking to come up and injure the worker, who was on the fourth floor of a building under construction at the time, officials said.

Medford police and Tufts police also assisted at the scene.

