BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker suffered a leg injury at a construction site in Boston on Friday morning.
A Tech Rescue team responded to the construction site at Massachusetts and Columbus avenues, where a ladder truck was used to get the injured worker safely to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Boston EMS also responded to the scene to tend to the worker.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)