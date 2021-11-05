BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker suffered a leg injury at a construction site in Boston on Friday morning.

A Tech Rescue team responded to the construction site at Massachusetts and Columbus avenues, where a ladder truck was used to get the injured worker safely to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston EMS also responded to the scene to tend to the worker.

No additional information has been released.

A Tech Rescue response at a construction site Mass Ave & Columbus Ave. A worker suffered a leg injury and Tower 10 was needed to extricate the worker safety to the ground and turn the worker over to ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/tZ4X1YBG9p — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 5, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)