Worker suffers life-threatening head injury in fall from truck in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker suffered a life-threatening injury on Thursday after falling from a moving trailer, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured worker on Main Street about 10:23 a.m. found a Stoneham man in his 40s who had fallen from a truck and hit his head, according to West Newbury police.

An investigation revealed at a Superior Sealcoat Inc. truck was driving east on Route 113 from Crane Neck Road when one of two men who were riding in the trailer fell off, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

The incident remains under investigation by West Newbury Police, state police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

