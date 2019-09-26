Worker suffers life-threatening injuries after being run over by tractor in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being run over by a tractor at a Topsfield Fair parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.

Northshore Regional Emergency Communications Center received a call around 3:30 p.m. that a person was run over by a tractor at the Fairview Sattelite Parking Lot on Boston Street where workers were cutting hay in preparation for the Topsfield Fair beginning next week.

The worker was rushed to Brigham & Women’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)