Worker suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by landscaping vehicle in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a landscaping vehicle in Beverly on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Bayview Avenue around 11:15 a.m. found a seriously injured worker in the street, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The worker, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverly Hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)