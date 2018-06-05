Worker suffers serious burn injuries at Trillium Brewing Company

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A worker suffered serious burn injuries Tuesday night at Trillium Brewing Company in Canton, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 5 p.m. to the brewery at 110 Shawmut Road found a man suffering from first-and-second-degree burns.

The victim, a 36-year-old contractor, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with burns on about 70 percent of his body, officials said.

Trillium Brewing Company in Canton, Mass.

An equipment accident is too blame for the man’s burns, according to investigators.

Trillium has a second location in Boston.

No additional details were immediately available.

