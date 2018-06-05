Worker suffers serious burn injuries at Trillium Brewing Company

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A worker suffered serious burn injuries Tuesday night at Trillium Brewing Company in Canton, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 5 p.m. to the brewery at 110 Shawmut Road found a man suffering from first-and-second-degree burns.

The victim, a 36-year-old contractor, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with burns on about 70 percent of his body, officials said.

An equipment accident is too blame for the man’s burns, according to investigators.

Trillium has a second location in Boston.

No additional details were immediately available.

