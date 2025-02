BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a contractor fell on the tracks at Sullivan Square Station.

The contractor was working on the Maffa Way Bridge replacement project when he fell and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Information is limited at this time and an investigation is underway.

