MISSISSIPPI (WHDH) – Workers at Mississippi’s last abortion clinic say that the center will stay open for as long as they can following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

The court’s decision was over a Mississippi law that directly challenged Roe v. Wade.

“These people up here have given their time and their energy selflessly for all these years to do this, and now we are going to have to say goodbye very soon,” said long-time clinic employee Dorenda Hancock. “Today, across this country half the population were stripped of their human rights.”

A group of pro-life protesters gathered outside of the clinic moments before the decision standing with signs and shouting at cars leaving the parking lot.

