BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers at the Revere Hotel in Boston gave thanks to first responders this week by delivering Thanksgiving meals to a nearby fire station.

Rebel’s Guild, the restaurant inside the hotel, prepared this year’s food to deliver to the hardworking firefighters in their neighborhood.

“Just the holiday season, just being away, holidays they’re all here, working all those times, always away from their families. So, this is just to say thank you. Not just the other stuff, but just being here on the normal days, being here — saying thank you for that every day,” said Jeremy Franzen, executive chef at the Revere Hotel.

The meals included turkey, potatoes, all the classic Thanksgiving sides, and of course, dessert.

“We’ve got a lot of great cooks here, but these guys are the pros over at the Revere,” said Boston Fire Lt. Brendan McCarthy. “We’re grateful. The food’s always delicious. It’s just busy — it’s just one less thing we have to worry about here, cooking and stuff like that.”

The Boston firefighters said the generosity makes a big difference for those who are on duty over the holiday.

“It’s great, we appreciate that they do this for us. Thanksgiving’s always a busy day in the city. These trucks are in and out all day, so to have the Revere Hotel come through and cook for us makes it easier on us when we’re away from our friends and family,” McCarthy said.

The Revere Hotel has been sending Thanksgiving meals to firefighters for several years. It is a tradition hotel staff said they hope to continue for years to come.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)