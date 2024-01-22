After their coworker was seriously injured in a wrong-way car crash, the staff at Five Guys in Swansea banded together to raise money to support their friend.

20-year old Tristan Tucker has worked at the restaurant for about six months, but while on his break Thursday night he was struck by a wrong-way driver on Swansea Mall Drive. Tucker’s family said he suffered a brain bleed and broke several bones in the crash. He remains in a medically-induced coma.

“He’s such a treasure at Five Guys,” said coworker Austin Kehoe. “It’s such a terrible thing to see happen to someone so full of joy in this world.”

The other driver in the crash, Timothy Couturier, 53, of Swansea, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, resulting in serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating the wrong way on a state highway, according to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam.

Staff members at Five Guys decided to pool their tips and donate them to Tucker and his family. They’ve raised over $4,000, in addition to nearly $12,000 raised via GoFundMe.

“We’re a family here,” Kehoe said. “It’s just nice to see that when tragedy is happening, you have such an amazing community like Swansea rallying around and helping its young people.”

