An investigation got underway this week after multiple armed robberies along the same street in Jamaica Plain.

Security cameras captured some of the crimes, which all took place at cell phone stores.

As police search for one man in connection with at least one of two robberies in the area, some of the people working at the targeted stores have described their experiences to 7NEWS.

“He said ‘Don’t play dumb man. I’m not having a good day. Don’t do anything stupid. I don’t want to kill you man,’” Emmanuel Sanchez said of a man he said robbed him at knifepoint Thursday afternoon on Centre Street.

“I tried to calm down,” Sanchez said. “Don’t do nothing stupid — because he had two knives.”

The robbery Sanchez described happened 24 hours after a man showed two knives while robbing a nearby Boost Mobile store.

“My employee is left for fear,” said store manager Ashley Cruz. “All the employees I have are in fear now of working. I don’t want myself to risk them.”

Cruz said the robber at her store took a clerk to a bathroom in the back of the store and brutally assaulted her before taking off.

Down the street, Sanchez said he was also put in a back bathroom but not attacked.

After the robber took $700 from the till, Sanchez said the man apparently had second thoughts about taking another $15 from his wallet and gave the money back.

Police this week said they are looking at whether the two robberies with strong similarities are connected.

In the meantime, Cruz said she is not opening her doors again until police make an arrest.

“[W]e are terrified,” she said. “There’s no support. We want the community’s help to at least capture this individual.”

Boston police shared photos on Friday of the man they’re looking for in connection with the robbery at the Cricket Wireless store where Sanchez was working.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-5628.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).