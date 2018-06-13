Workers escape injury after car crashes into Peabody restaurant

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant employees escaped injury Tuesday evening after an SUV slammed into the building, leaving behind a massive mess.

Officers responding to Bill and Bob’s Roast Beef around 7 p.m. found the back end of the car inside the building.

The driver had just picked up food when she hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the car to crash into the restaurant, police said.

General manager Juan Buruca ran to help the driver.

“I helped the lady to get out of the car,” he said. “She was crying. I said, ‘are you ok, are you ok?’ She said she was fine. She’s fine.”

No customers were inside and the workers walked out without injuries.

Restaurant owner Angelo Lagonakis told 7News that he is thankful no one was hurt, saying 90 percent of the time, there’s a line for food where the car came to a crashing stop.

Inspectors are making sure the building is safe before the restaurant reopens, while authorities investigate the crash.

