PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) – A car has crashed into a well-known restaurant in Peabody, leaving behind a massive mess, but incredibly, everyone inside escaped injury.

Officials responded to Bill and Bob’s Roast Beef Monday evening following a report of a car into a building.

Reports from the scene indicate that there were no customers inside at the time of the crash, but two workers were inside. Employees told 7News that they were shaken up by the incident but not otherwise hurt.

Bricks and shattered glass lined the floor inside the store, where workers were cleaning up Tuesday evening.

The store’s general manager, Juan Buruca, helped the driver out of the car after the crash. Authorities say she mistakenly hit the wrong pedal.

“I helped the lady to get out of the car,” said Buruca. “She was crying. I said, ‘are you ok, are you ok?’ She said she was fine. She’s fine.”

A building inspector will need to give the OK before the restaurant can re-open, but the store employees say they’re hoping to be back open tomorrow.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

