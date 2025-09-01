BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston marked Labor Day with a parade this year.

People gathered near the State House Monday morning and marched to City Hall Plaza. It was the city’s first-ever Labor Day Parade.

The theme of the parade was “workers over billionaires.” Governor Maura Healey spoke at it Monday morning alongside other community leaders.

“I want to thank every worker, every union, every family who champions freedom and fairness and security that’s what labor day is about not just on Labor Day but every day of the year here in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

The parade replaced the city’s customary Labor Day breakfast.

