BOSTON (WHDH) - Carney Hospital staffers held a protest Tuesday against its impending closure and then crowded into a Department of Public Health hearing to voice their opposition.

“If this hospital closes, we will have an unmitigated disaster when it comes to healthcare,”

City and state leaders were also on hand for the hearing, joining the protesters in sounding the alarm about what the Aug. 31 hospital closure would mean for workers and the residents who depend on it for their medical care.

“We are creating health deserts here in the city of Boston,” said City Councilor Julia Mejia.

Councilor Ed Flynn said, “It’s about social and economic justice and I’m going to continue to advocate and fight alongside the nurses and dedicated staff.”

In additional to Carney, Steward Healthcare is also planning to close the Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Steward North President Dr. Octavio Diaz said, “Closing a hospital is painful and there is nothing a I can say today that will make that any easier.”

A Steward representative told those gathered that the company is committed to provide patients with MBTA passes to travel for appointments and will help employees transition into new jobs. It will also maintain a small staff to assist with the transfer of medical records.

