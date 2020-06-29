Workers protest outside Whole Foods after being told no BLM masks allowed

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Employees at a Cambridge Whole Foods are protesting outside the store and telling shoppers to get their food elsewhere after workers were sent home last week for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.

Whole Foods management says the store’s policy doesn’t allow workers to wear clothing with slogans or logos, and that the employees were offered new masks. But one worker who was sent home five times for wearing a Black Lives Matter masks said that policy is selectively enforced.

“Management does have the power to say yes, you can wear them,” he said at the protest.

Another worker said banning the masks conflicts with Whole Foods’ statements on racial justice.

“Whole Foods claims on their website that they support the black community and change in this world,” she said at the protest. “So we believe this supports the black community, wearing these masks, and walking around Whole Foods with them on supports the meaningful change that they claim to support as well.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)