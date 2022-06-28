LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were rescued from the roof of a Lowell apartment building that caught fire Tuesday, officials said.

The three men were working on the roof of a Broadway apartment when it caught fire, but they made it out safely and no one else was hurt, firefighters said.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are investigating the blaze.

