CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - The Concord Fire Department is warning travelers to be cautious following an extensive power outage in the area of Route 2 and Baker Avenue.
Officials are asking travelers to avoid the area while they work on restoring the power.
Several Concord Fire Department companies are currently assisting patients at medical facilities affected by the outage.
It is not yet known when power is expected to be restored.
