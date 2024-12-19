BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after workers at a construction site in Roxbury told officers they believe they were hit with BB gun pellets while working on Wednesday morning.

The construction site along Harrison Avenue was shut down for hours while police investigated whether the workers were being hit with pellets from a BB gun while on the job.

The crews were building the Nubian Square Campus of the Benjamin Cummings Institute of Technology since March of this year when they say they were suddenly struck by since type of metal — but weren’t sure where it was coming from.

A police report says one of the workers showed officers the pellets, which were believed to have been fired by a BB gun.

The workers who were struck didn’t require medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

