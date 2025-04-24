ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Everyone inside a triple decker in Attleboro is safe from a fire thanks to the fast actions of a neighbor and his co-workers.

“We saw the fire, and we just knew we had to move quick,” said Omar Jasseh, who helped save the children.

Jasseh was on his way to work Wednesday when they saw the flames.

“We grabbed, I believe five or six kids who were all downstairs, and then we banged on the doors, moved the cars,” said Jasseh.

The building was left with significant damage. The porch on the third floor is charred and the district chief says the fire proved to be a challenging fight.

“We had quite a bit of trouble on the roof. There was a second roof up there that caused us to do some extensive overhaul. Some ventilation issues up there,” said District Chief Mark Renker.

No one else was at home at the time and no one was hurt.

“There was nothing going through my mind, it was just adrenaline kicking in,” said Jasseh.

