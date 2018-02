BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers will hold rallies across Massachusetts Monday to advocate for union jobs.

This comes as the Supreme Court will hear arguments on a case that will determine whether certain employees have to pay union fees.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Attorney General Maura Healey will speak at the Boston rally.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)