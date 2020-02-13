Workers unable to collect belongings after Lowell hair salon suddenly shutters

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of stunned workers at a hair salon in Lowell have been frantically trying to collect their belongings after the business closed suddenly this week.

Eight employees at Evolution Hair Design & Day Spa at 1075 Westford St. showed up to work Wednesday morning but were unable to get in because the locks to the building had been changed.

The building’s landlord — Sheila Re Ventures — claims the salon owner is three months behind on rent payments.

Sheila Re Ventures opted to close the salon without notice, locking thousands of dollars worth of items inside.

In a statement, Sheila Re Ventures said that they were “patient and reasonable and gave the tenant time to cure the defaults over the past few months to no avail.”

Salon owner Alexandra Baldwin says she was blindsided by her landlord’s actions.

“I was under a completely different impression as to what’s going in,” Baldwin said. “I’m really saddened by everything.”

Baldwin denied being behind on rent payments.

Employees say they have not been able to retrieve their flat irons, hairdryers, curlers, clippers, hair dye, and work licenses.

“We own those things and we have every right to get those things that we own,” said Laura Miller, a nail technician at the salon.

Sheila Re Ventures has “categorically” denied any wrongdoing, stated that the employees would get their belongings back “in due time.”

Baldwin is slated to appear before a small claims court judge on Friday.

