Working from home? Here are some tips for being healthy, productive during coronavirus lockdown

(WHDH) — As the coronavirus pandemic worsens by the day, many companies in the United States are mandating that employees work from home in an effort to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

While forgoing your morning commute to work from the comfort of your couch may sound like a dream come true, staying productive during the time in isolation can easily become difficult and depressing.

Aside from the basics like sitting upright, eating a nutritious breakfast, and getting dressed, here are some tips from TIME that can help you stay healthy and focused while working remotely:

LOCATION

Get out of bed and find a place in your home that you can associate with the office.

“It definitely helps if you have a dedicated space for working from home,” Matt Haughey, of Slack, told TIME.

FIND A BUDDY

Find some colleagues that you can text or call if you feel the need to chat with someone.

“We’re used to social interaction,” Dr. Thuy-vy Nguyen, of Durham University, told TIME. “It facilitates cooperation and closeness.”

HAVE A PLAN

Stick to a more structured daily routine than usual.

Haughey suggested taking multiple breaks, either to play pets or to take a quick walk.

GIVE THOUGHT TO HOW YOU’RE COMMUNICATING

It’s important to utilize the various digital tools that are at your disposal to replicate an in-office experience, in addition to maintaining a clear path of communication.

“There will be a sense of isolation of course, and it depends on how well your team communicates,” Haughey added.

REMEMBER THAT EVERYONE WORKS DIFFERENTLY

Managers should be mindful of the fact that not everyone wants to be stuck working from home and that the drastic change can be stressful. Communication is the key to help whoever is struggling with working remotely.

